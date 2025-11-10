Trump Hints at Imminent End to US Government Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump hinted on Sunday that the end of the ongoing government shutdown could be near, signaling a potential breakthrough after weeks of political deadlock.

"It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown ending," Trump told reporters.

The shutdown, which began after Congress failed to pass a new budget by the October 1 start of the fiscal year, has forced several federal agencies to halt operations due to lack of funding.

According to reports from Axios, Senate Democrats have expressed openness to a new package of funding bills that could end the standoff.

The Senate reached a breakthrough agreement to extend government funding, marking a major step toward ending the longest shutdown in US history. The chamber is currently voting on the procedural measure to advance the deal.

The bipartisan agreement was reached after at least eight centrist Senate Democrats struck a compromise with Republican leaders and the White House.

In exchange for supporting the funding bill, Democrats secured a commitment for a future vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

On the Senate floor, Majority Leader John Thune confirmed he has pledged to Democrats that a vote on Affordable Care subsidies will occur no later than the second week of December

"We have senators, both Democrats and Republicans, who are eager to get to work to address that crisis in a bipartisan way,” Thune said, referring to the rising cost of health care.

“We also have a president who is willing to sit down and get to work on this issue. So I’m looking forward to see what solutions might be brought forward.”

The funding package must still clear the House before heading to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval.