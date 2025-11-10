Russia Urges Two-State Solution Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, warned that the Gaza ceasefire remains fragile and cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the need to tackle the root causes of the situation in occupied Gaza.

"Everyone [at the UN] is focused [on Gaza] because a monstrous tragedy has occurred there over these two years. Thank God that a ceasefire has been reached. It's quite fragile; we shouldn't be complacent. This ceasefire must continue," Nebenzia told RIA Novosti in an interview.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that the international community must not lose sight of the broader objective: a political solution based on the longstanding two-state framework.

"We cannot throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said, referencing the UN-backed plan for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Moscow continues to advocate for a lasting resolution rooted in the UN Security Council-endorsed formula, calling for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

The al-Qassam Brigades asserted on Sunday that the "Israeli" occupation bears full responsibility for the ongoing confrontations with Resistance fighters in Rafah, stressing that the fighters are defending themselves within an area under "Israel's" control

In a statement, the al-Qassam Brigades emphasized that "the principle of surrender and handing oneself over to the enemy does not exist in al-Qassam's dictionary," affirming that Resistance in Rafah will continue despite the pressure and military operations by the "Israeli" occupation.

The group placed full responsibility on the "Israeli" occupation for the confrontations and their consequences, pointing to the continued aggression and violations taking place in Rafah, and warning that the Resistance is prepared to respond to any escalation.