Civilian Martyred in ’Israeli’ Attack on South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A civilian was martyred Monday morning in an "Israeli" drone strike that targeted a vehicle on the road near the town of al-Baysariyeh, in the Saida district of South Lebanon.

The attack marks another escalation by the "Israeli" occupation, which continues to violate the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, particularly in towns near the border with occupied Palestine.

On a related note, two powerful explosions were reported overnight in the Sabih neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the southern town of Houla. The explosions resulted from the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] demolishing three residential houses in the area.

The "Israeli" occupation continues its violations across multiple regions of Lebanon.

Border towns are enduring repeated shelling and incursions, while other areas, such as the Bekaa Valley, have also come under attack. The continued aggression highlights the fragility of the ceasefire and the growing threat to civilian areas across southern and eastern Lebanon.

On that note, on Sunday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that one Lebanese citizen was martyred after an "Israeli" drone targeted a car in the town of Houmine al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh district.

That strike came after one civilian was martyred following an "Israeli" drone strike between the towns of al-Suwwaneh and Khirbet Selem in the Nabatieh Governorate.

According to the report, the IOF targeted a pickup truck with three missiles fired from a drone, claiming one person.