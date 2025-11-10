Sarkozy’s Bid for Release Pending Appeal Goes to Court

By Staff, Agencies

A Paris court is set to hear former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s request for release from prison on Monday, weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy linked to Libyan campaign funding.

Sarkozy, 70, was found guilty of conspiring with close aides to secure illicit financial support from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. He was acquitted of other charges, including corruption and receiving illegal campaign financing.

Due to what was described as the “extraordinary seriousness” of the offense, Judge Nathalie Gavarino ordered that the prison sentence be enforced immediately. Sarkozy was incarcerated last month at La Santé prison in Paris, a dramatic fall for the conservative figure who led France from 2007 to 2012.

Sarkozy has denied all wrongdoing and filed an appeal, claiming he is the target of political revenge and personal animosity. He will not attend Monday’s hearing but will be represented by his lawyers before the Paris appeals court.

Attorney Christophe Ingrain previously argued that Sarkozy does not meet any of the criteria under French criminal law for provisional detention. Ingrain emphasized that the former president has consistently complied with judicial procedures.

Under French law, provisional detention is typically applied when there is a risk of reoffending or concern that the defendant might evade the justice system. Should the court grant Sarkozy's release, it could be subject to conditions such as electronic monitoring, a financial deposit, or mandatory check-ins with authorities.

It is worth noting that Sarkozy has faced a string of legal challenges since stepping down from office.

Last year, France's highest court upheld his conviction for corruption and influence peddling, mandating he wear an electronic tag for one year, a first for any former French head of state. That monitoring period has since concluded.

In another case, an appeals court upheld another conviction related to the illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign. A final ruling on that case from France’s highest judicial body is expected later this month.