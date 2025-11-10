UK: Fifth Palestine Action Hunger Strike Protests Detention Conditions

By Staff, Agencies

A fifth Palestine Action-affiliated prisoner has launched a hunger strike over her detention conditions and the UK government's ban on the direct action group.

The 29-year-old prisoner, named T Hoxha, has joined four other prisoners in a rolling hunger strike launched on 2 November over what they describe as "systematic abuse" by the prison authorities.

Qesser Zurah and Amu Gibb, prisoners currently held at HMP Bronzefield, launched their strikes on Sunday. Heba Muraisi, who is held at HMP New Hall, joined on Monday, and Jon Cink, also held at Bronzefield, refused food on Thursday.

Hoxha is one of the "Filton 24" - activists from the recently proscribed direct action group Palestine Action who were arrested over pro-Palestinian activities.

Those charges were in connection with an action in August 2024, when six activists drove a modified van into the research and development hub of the UK facility of "Israeli" arms company, Elbit Systems, in Filton, Bristol.

Hoxha, held at HMP Peterborough since November 2024, has been on remand awaiting trial in April 2026. This is her second hunger strike in three months, after fasting for three weeks in August to protest mistreatment following the government's ban on Palestine Action.

Prisoners for Palestine [PFP] announced the rolling hunger strike after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood ignored their demands for bail, an end to prison interference, and the de-proscription of Palestine Action.

More are expected to participate in the coming weeks.

The prisoners have received widespread support from pro-Palestine activists.

Former Lebanese political prisoner Georges Abdallah - freed in July after 41 years in a French jail - sent a message to the hunger strikers, expressing his “full solidarity with the Comrades of ‘Prisoners for Palestine’” in the face of “repression”.

From house arrest, US activist Jakhi McCray, who is accused of torching police vehicles, said he will also begin a hunger strike in solidarity and to draw attention to their case.

In his letter, McCray wrote: “These comrades have been physically isolated even within their prisons, banned from communicating with family and friends, assaulted, denied a fair trial, and harassed over their religion.”

Zurah, Gibb and Muraisi reported that they have been repeatedly denied medical attention and refused requests for electrolytes. One of the prisoners has now gone a week without food.

PFP said the government has still not issued a response to their letter nor commented on the strikers.

"I am astounded by T's resilience in joining her comrades in this hunger strike, having just completed one two months ago," PFP's Audrey Corno said.

"In our last visit, she told me: 'Don't worry about me. I've read about Guantanamo, and I am embarrassed - I will do this hunger strike in comparative comfort. Whatever happens to me cannot compare to the scenes in Palestine. Therefore I will persevere.'"

"This is the strength the British state is up against," Corno added.