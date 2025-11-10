Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Ali Qassem Assaf was preparing for a new chapter in life, working tirelessly to support himself and build a future. But when the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas Battle] erupted, he set aside his dreams and stood beside his brothers on the frontlines.

Captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024, his story remains a testament to quiet courage and unwavering resolve—now waiting to be heard.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away

13 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Abdallah Fahda — The Young Defender Taken Too Soon

Our Forgotten Detainees: Abdallah Fahda — The Young Defender Taken Too Soon

2 days ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought ’Israel’s’ Brutality

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought ’Israel’s’ Brutality

9 days ago
’Israel’ Continues to Breach Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon

’Israel’ Continues to Breach Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-11-2025 Hour: 08:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot