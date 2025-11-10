- Home
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Assaf — A Young Man Who Walked Toward Duty, Not Away
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Ali Qassem Assaf was preparing for a new chapter in life, working tirelessly to support himself and build a future. But when the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas Battle] erupted, he set aside his dreams and stood beside his brothers on the frontlines.
Captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024, his story remains a testament to quiet courage and unwavering resolve—now waiting to be heard.
