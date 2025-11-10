Kushner in ’Israel’ for Key Talks with Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, arrived in “Israel” on Sunday for critical talks with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about implementing Trump's "Gaza peace plan".

Kushner is expected to meet Netanyahu on Monday, though the meeting had not yet been formally announced.

Last September, the US president announced a 20-point plan to end the war on Gaza, which included stages beginning with a ceasefire that went into effect on October 10, and included the handover of "Israeli" captives held by the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas.

Hamas has handed over 20 living captives and the bodies of 24 others since the ceasefire came into effect, while the remains of 4 captives are still in Gaza

The United States is advancing a proposal for a so-called International Stabilization Force [ISF] in Gaza as part of Trump’s wider post-genocide framework.

A draft US-authored UN Security Council resolution circulated in early November proposes deploying the multinational force for at least two years, potentially through 2027, granting participating states broad authority over Gaza’s security and administrative arrangements.

While the plan states that no US troops would be stationed inside Gaza, Washington has already deployed around 200 personnel to a civil-military coordination center north of the Strip, operating under CENTCOM.

An "Israeli" spokeswoman said on Sunday that “There will be no Turkish boots on the ground” in Gaza as part of the multinational force, in clear contradiction to statements by the US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, who had confirmed during a security conference in Manama earlier this month that Ankara would participate in the mission.