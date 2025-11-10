Trump Pledges $2,000 “Tariff Dividend” for Every Eligible American

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has vowed that every qualifying American will receive a $2,000 payment, funded by the revenue generated from his tariff policies. However, the legality of this proposal is currently being examined by the US Supreme Court.

The president has imposed sweeping tariffs on imports from US trade partners in several waves over the past year to address what he called unfair trade imbalances. Critics argue that the tariffs have driven up prices for US consumers.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, insisting that the policy is contributing “trillions of dollars” to the US budget and will help reduce the nation’s $37 trillion national debt.

“A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone,” he added.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC News shortly after the post that the tariff dividend could come “in lots of forms,” including tax breaks.

The legality of Trump’s tariff policy is being challenged in a Supreme Court case brought by several states and a number of small businesses.

At a press briefing in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked about one judge’s comment that tariffs are essentially taxes paid by the people.

“I don’t agree,” he replied. “I think that they might be paying something... But when you take the overall impact, Americans are gaining tremendously.”

A Supreme Court ruling against the tariff policy would be “devastating for our country,” the president said. “I also think that we’ll have to develop a ‘game two’ plan.”