Whistleblower Who Exposed “Israeli” Soldiers’ Rape of Palestinian Prisoner Attempts Suicide

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” military legal officer Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi — the whistleblower who leaked footage showing the rape of a Palestinian captive inside the notorious “Sde Teiman” detention complex — attempted suicide on Sunday morning, according to “Israeli” police officials.

Chief Superintendent Danny Levi commented with striking indifference, saying: “She tried to commit suicide today. Her life is not rosy.”

He went on to frame the incident as a threat to military discipline rather than a window into systematic abuse, adding: “If she committed the offense, it impacts how the army looks, how soldiers behave. We send our children into a system where they need to be certain that no one is leaking information, and that’s why we are investigating this.”

The leaked video — now central to global outrage — shows heavily armed “Israeli” soldiers forcing a blindfolded Palestinian detainee onto the ground, surrounding him with riot shields to conceal their gang rape.

The victim, later returned to Gaza, suffered catastrophic injuries including a ruptured bowel, anal trauma, lung damage and broken ribs, reflecting the entrenched torture practices inside “Israel’s” detention network.

The case has cast a harsh spotlight on the entity’s efforts to crush internal dissent while shielding itself from accountability for crimes against Palestinians.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the leak as the “most severe public relations attack” on the entity, revealing his fixation on controlling the narrative rather than addressing the brutality inflicted on defenseless detainees.

The revelation comes amid surging international condemnation of “Israel’s” actions. A total of 156 nations now recognize Palestine, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants targeting senior “Israeli” leaders for war crimes.

“Sde Teiman’s” atrocities are not isolated. They form part of a broader campaign of exterminatory violence that has claimed more than 69,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023 — a pattern of abuse increasingly recognized worldwide as genocidal in scope.