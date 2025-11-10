IOF Kicks Off Drills in West Bank, Palestinian Jordan Valley

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] announced the launch of extensive military maneuvers on Monday morning across the West Bank and the Palestinian Jordan Valley, near the border with Jordan. The drills are expected to continue for three days.

In an official statement, the IOF confirmed that the exercises will involve the intensive movement of forces and military vehicles throughout the designated operational areas.

"Israeli" media reported that the maneuvers are intended to simulate a range of scenarios, with a particular focus on "providing protection for 'Israeli' settlements and dealing with any attack that may target them.

The military exercises will contribute to heightened activity in areas bordering Jordan, particularly in the Palestinian Jordan Valley, and are part of the occupation's ongoing efforts to reinforce its military occupation of the West Bank and surrounding areas under the pretext of "security".

In light of the aggressive escalations, on Sunday, the IOF martyred a young Palestinian man during a raid on the al-Fara’a refugee camp in the northwestern occupied West Bank, as the ceasefire in Gaza, which "Israel" has repeatedly violated, brings little relief to Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, 26-year-old Abdel Rahman Darawsha succumbed to critical injuries sustained after being shot by IOF who stormed the refugee camp south of Tubas and opened live fire

Eyewitnesses said IOF deployed infantry units at the entrance of the camp and fired directly at residents. Darawsha was evacuated by a Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] ambulance to Tubas Governmental Hospital, where he was later pronounced martyred.

Meanwhile, the Zionist So-called Security Minister Yisrael Katz has declared the border area with Egypt a closed military zone, citing what he described as rising security threats. The statement, reported by local media on November 6, follows internal discussions among top "Israeli" officials.

"We are declaring war. Anyone who enters the restricted area will be harmed," Katz reportedly said during a meeting held late Wednesday, as quoted by the "Israeli" public broadcaster KAN.

According to "Israeli" Army Radio, Katz reached an agreement with "Shin Bet" chief David Zinni to classify alleged "weapons smuggling attempts" through the border with Egypt as a security threat. The designation allows "Israeli" so-called security services to apply what officials referred to as "appropriate tools" in response.

The decision underscores the IOF's increasingly aggressive posture along the southern border, amid heightened regional tensions and claims of smuggling activity.