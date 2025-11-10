Iran To Hold Conference on “Israeli”-US Aggression Legalities

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that an international conference examining the legal dimensions of the US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran will be held on November 16, with the representatives of various countries in attendance.

In comments at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the upcoming event will focus primarily on the US-"Israeli" attacks that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, while other related issues will also be discussed.

He noted that the conference aims to draw international attention to the actions that were not merely directed against an independent nation but against the principles of shared global coexistence.

The spokesman described the attacks against Iran as clear examples of unilateral domination that concern the entire international community.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s recent admission of Washington’s direct role in the strikes against Iran, Baqaei said this constitutes one of the latest and clearest pieces of evidence confirming US participation in the aggression.

He added that while Iran had long been aware of the US’ active complicity, Trump’s explicit acknowledgment of commanding the operation —and his rejection of the US secretary of state’s prior denials— amounts to a confession of “an international crime”.

According to the spokesperson, Iran has immediately registered Trump’s statement as an official document with the United Nations and will use it as evidence of US aggression in any relevant international tribunal.

He noted that Tehran is currently examining all possible legal avenues to file a case against the United States.

On June 13, the Zionist occupation launched a 12-day attack on Iran, followed by US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with 22 missile waves under Operation True Promise III and targeted the US al-Udeid Air Base. The conflict ended with a ceasefire on June 24.