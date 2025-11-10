Hamas Reiterates Ceasefire Support, Denounces ’Israeli’ Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, warning that "Israel’s" “repeated violations” threaten the deal’s successful implementation.

“We are keen on making the ceasefire agreement successful, and we support its implementation,” a senior Hamas leader, Ismail Radwan, declared on Sunday.

He added that the ceasefire agreement was intended to halt the claiming of civilians, but 241 people have been martyred since it took effect.

He also criticized the limited flow of humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, noting that only 150 to 200 trucks are allowed to enter daily, which is far below the 600 figure that was agreed upon.

The senior Hamas official emphasized that people in Gaza continue to suffer from famine and doctors and hospitals are in desperate need of medicine due to the ongoing “Israeli” blockade.

Radwan urged the international community to exert pressure on "Israel" to reopen the Rafah crossing.

He added that Hamas has informed mediators that it is ready to withdraw its fighters from the so-called yellow zone, and finalize the issue of Palestinian detainees’ bodies as soon as possible.

Hamas and "Israel" agreed last month to the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, aimed at ending the latter’s two-year-long genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The truce took effect on October 10, but "Israel" has continued to violate it by carrying out airstrikes, incursions, shootings, and arrests.

Despite the ceasefire, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] remain stationed along the so-called yellow line and have been authorized to respond to perceived threats with lethal force. According to the IOF, anyone who crosses the line is considered an “imminent threat.”

The “yellow line,” established under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, runs from south of northern Gaza down to the outskirts of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian officials say the so-called yellow line lacks any legal basis under international law.