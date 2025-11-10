’Israel’ Kills 44 Journalists Among 270 In Gaza Displacement Tents

By Staff, Agencies

Since October 2023, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have killed over 270 media workers, including 44 Palestinian journalists martyred inside displacement tents in the Gaza Strip.

According to a new report by the Freedoms Committee of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, many of the journalists were sheltering near hospitals and United Nations-run facilities when the IOF launched airstrikes or opened sniper fire directly at displacement tents.

The report pointed to the systematic campaign targeting Gaza’s media infrastructure, citing the destruction of news offices and the deliberate killing of journalists in their homes, workplaces, and temporary shelters.

The Syndicate stressed that targeting journalists constitutes a war crime under Article 79 of the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which guarantees civilian protection to media workers.

It further noted that attacks on displacement tents near hospitals and schools represent a serious breach of the protections granted to humanitarian zones.

Investigators confirmed that no military activity was detected in or around the targeted tents, refuting "Israeli" claims of accidental strikes.

The group argued that the use of precision weaponry in densely populated civilian zones “reflects a calculated intent not only to cause death, but to silence witnesses and obstruct documentation of events.”

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate urged the formation of an independent international commission to investigate the targeting of journalists and called for the activation of International Criminal Court [ICC] mechanisms to pursue accountability for war crimes.

It also appealed for cooperation with UNESCO and the International Federation of Journalists to establish safe corridors and protected zones for displaced media workers, while maintaining a comprehensive legal archive to support future judicial proceedings.

Earlier in August, six journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, were killed when an "Israeli" airstrike targeted a tent sheltering reporters outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital.

The deliberate attack, which targeted al-Sharif, drew international condemnation and renewed calls for investigations into "Israel’s" criminal action.

The Syndicate’s latest report adds to growing evidence from press freedom organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ] and Reporters Without Borders [RWB], that "Israel’s" war on Gaza has become the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern history, raising urgent alarms about systematic violations of international humanitarian law.