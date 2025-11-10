US Senate Moves Forward with Bill to End Government Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate has passed a bipartisan agreement aimed at resolving the ongoing federal government shutdown. This marks a significant step forward after over five weeks of political gridlock that led to the furloughing of hundreds of thousands of workers, disrupted essential public services, and caused broader economic uncertainty.

In an initial test vote late Sunday night – the first in a series of procedural steps – the Senate voted 60-40 to advance a compromise bill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it “remains to be seen” when the chamber will be able to vote on the final passage of the measure to reopen the government, though he said he hopes it will pass early this week.

The agreement was hammered out after intense talks between a small group of Republican and Democratic negotiators, who faced mounting pressure from business leaders, governors, and frustrated federal employees. The bill provides back pay for furloughed workers, ensures continued funding for critical programs, and includes limited policy concessions designed to give both sides something to claim as a win.

The move comes amid increasingly dire warnings about the shutdown’s economic toll. Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the impact was “far worse” than initially estimated and could slash fourth-quarter GDP growth in half.

Beyond the domestic fallout, the political gridlock in Washington has delayed more than $5 billion in arms exports to European NATO members – including AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, HIMARS systems and other weapons which are often subsequently transferred to Ukraine.

Supporters of the Senate deal framed it as an imperfect but necessary step to restore basic functions of government and limit further damage.

Opponents on both the left and right have criticized the compromise. Some conservatives argue that it does too little to rein in spending and misses an opportunity to force deeper cuts, while progressive Democrats complain that it fails to lock in stronger protections for social programs and only temporarily addresses key disputes over priorities at home and abroad, including Ukraine funding.