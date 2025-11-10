- Home
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the “When We Are Martyred, We Triumph” festival — an event held by Hezbollah in honor of the martyrs, the makers of glory and victories and in commemoration of Martyr’s Day.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
