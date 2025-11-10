Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the “When We Are Martyred, We Triumph” festival — an event held by Hezbollah in honor of the martyrs, the makers of glory and victories and in commemoration of Martyr’s Day.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem martyrs day Hezbollah

