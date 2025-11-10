Iranian Security Chief: West Has No Say on Missile Range

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani asserted that the West is leveraging the country’s missile capabilities to apply pressure, emphasizing that it has no standing to comment on the matter.

“The current debate on Iran's missiles is not out of genuine security concerns but rather serves as a tool to exert pressure and restrict the country's defensive power,” Iran's top security official said on Monday.

He added that it is irrelevant for the West to comment on the range of Iran's missiles, questioning their involvement in the matter.

“What does it have to do with the West that it comments on the range of Iran’s missiles?” he asked.

Larijani, who was a former nuclear negotiator, emphasized that Western countries also use the nuclear issue as a pretext to harbor animosity towards the Iranian nation, saying the US and Europe are raising issues about the range of Iran's missiles with the aim of imposing control and dominance.

“No country is entitled to interfere in the Iranian nation’s defensive power,” which is a matter of independence, Larijani pointed out.

The United States and its European allies have repeatedly called for any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities to include its ballistic missile program as well.

Tehran has consistently rejected that demand, saying its military capabilities are non-negotiable.

Iran held five rounds of talks on a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal prior to the US-"Israeli" airstrikes on the country and its nuclear facilities in mid-June.

In his remarks, Larijani further pointed to Iran-West relations and the Islamic Revolution's stance on the country's political, cultural, and economic independence, adding, “Iran is neither seeking control [over other nations] nor is submissive to the dominance of any power.”

Larijani further pointed to Iran-West relations and the Islamic Revolution's stance on the country's political, cultural, and economic independence, adding, “Iran is neither imperialistic nor submissive to the dominance of any power.”

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has increased its trade relations with the East, Muslim countries, and the neighbors, although for years the West was Iran's primary trading partner, the SNSC secretary noted.

He slammed the West’s arrogant policies with respect to political and security issues, saying the policy resulted in a crisis in its cooperation with Iran.

Larijani stressed the importance of maintaining Iran’s independence "because freedom, culture, and economy will not remain stable in the absence of independence.

The West, under the guise of advocating human rights and peace, has been the main obstacle to the independence of nations for centuries, he asserted.

Iran’s top security official described national unity as the “greatest asset” of the country, warning of plots to weaken the will of the Iranian people.

He said the Iranian nation has proved over the past four decades, particularly during the US-"Israeli" war in mid-June, that it will never compromise over its independence.

“Iran will not retreat from its path of independence and dignity, even if it means facing full-scale confrontation,” he emphasized.

He reaffirmed the Iranian nation’s will to stand strong and rational in the face of “modern brutality.”