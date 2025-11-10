’Israel’ Carries Out Airstrikes Across South Lebanon and the Bekaa

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces continued their assaults on Lebanese territory on Monday, November 10, 2025, in ongoing violations of the ceasefire and Lebanese sovereignty.

The Health Ministry announced that one civilian was martyred after an Israeli drone strike targeted his car on the Baysariyeh highway in the Saida district, southern Lebanon.

"Israeli" warplanes also carried out multiple air raids on the town of Mahmoudiyeh in the south and launched two additional strikes on the eastern mountain range — one on the outskirts of Nabi Sheet and another near Janta — sparking fires in the area.

Further strikes targeted the Jarmaq region in southern Lebanon and the city of Hermel in the northern Bekaa, where a drone hit a civilian vehicle.

Another drone strike targeted an open area in al-Hamiri, Tyre district, with no casualties reported.

At dawn, two large explosions caused by "Israeli" bombardment destroyed several buildings in the eastern neighborhood of the town of Houla, southern Lebanon.

Throughout the day, "Israeli" drones continued to violate Lebanese airspace, flying at low altitude over villages east of Tyre and along both banks of the Litani River from Qasmiyeh to Tair Felsay, and even over the skies of Beirut.