Nepal Arrests Over 400 After September Uprising That Toppled Government
By Staff, Agencies
Nepalese police have arrested 423 people linked to the mass uprising that overthrew the government in September, according to official data released Monday. The detainees face charges including murder, theft, vandalism, illegal weapons possession, and indecent behavior.
The nationwide unrest erupted on September 8 after authorities banned unregistered social media platforms, sparking protests led by youth under the “Gen Z” movement.
Anger over economic hardship and corruption quickly transformed the demonstrations into a full-scale revolt, culminating in the storming and burning of parliament and the Supreme Court.
Police say at least 76 people were killed in two days of violence — including 63 protesters, 10 escaped prisoners, and three officers.
Amid the chaos, around 14,500 inmates escaped from prisons nationwide, with over 5,000 still at large.
Authorities reported that more than 2,700 public and private buildings were attacked, including government offices, police stations, political party headquarters, hotels, and private homes. Businesses and supermarkets were also looted as unrest swept across the country.
