Putin to Visit India by Year’s End for “Meaningful” Talks with Modi

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India before the end of 2025, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday, describing the upcoming trip as “meaningful.”

Putin had earlier said he looked forward to meeting his “dear friend and trustworthy partner,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi in December, noting that discussions would include addressing the growing trade imbalance between the two countries.

“We are actively preparing for Putin’s visit to India, which is scheduled for the end of this year. We expect it to be a meaningful visit,” Peskov told reporters, declining to share details about the agenda.

His remarks followed a report by The Economic Times suggesting Moscow and New Delhi are negotiating a labor mobility agreement to protect Indian workers’ rights and meet rising demand for skilled labor in Russia’s machinery and electronics sectors.

The visit comes amid Western pressure on India over its continued energy partnership with Moscow.

The US recently imposed tariffs on India and sanctions on Russian oil firms, accusing New Delhi of indirectly supporting the Ukraine conflict.

India has rejected the accusations, insisting its energy policy is based on national interest.

Despite some refiners slowing purchases, India’s imports of Russian crude rose to 1.48 million barrels per day in October, up from 1.44 million in September, according to Kpler data.