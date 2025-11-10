Please Wait...

BBC Faces Crisis After Trump Clip Scandal Forces Top Resignations

folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The BBC was set to issue a public apology on Monday after a political uproar over a misleadingly edited clip of former US President Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech triggered the resignations of Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness.

The controversy erupted after a flagship BBC documentary appeared to show Trump directly inciting the Capitol riot — edits that critics say distorted his remarks.

BBC chair Samir Shah was due to testify before Parliament’s Culture, Media, and Sport Committee to explain how the edit was approved and to outline measures to restore public trust.

Trump hailed the resignations, accusing the broadcaster of “corruption and dishonesty” on his Truth Social platform. Turness, however, denied claims of institutional bias, writing in her resignation letter that such accusations were “wrong and deeply unfair.”

The scandal comes as the government prepares to review the BBC’s royal charter ahead of its 2027 renewal — a process that could reshape its governance and funding.

The BBC, long funded by a mandatory licence fee, has faced budget cuts and layoffs amid declining revenues.

Former BBC journalist Karen Fowler-Watt described the resignations as “seismic,” warning the broadcaster is now facing a crisis of credibility that could define its future.

