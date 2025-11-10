Yemeni Ansarullah: Force Is Key to Defeating the Zionist Threat

By Saraa Al-Shahari

Yemen – The “Israeli” occupation entity believes that by issuing threats toward Sanaa it can break the Yemeni stance. However, the Yemeni front has grown only more fiery and resolute in the wake of Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest bluster.

Every day, Yemeni tribes gather at mobilization grounds, reaffirming their readiness to confront any aggression—whether from the enemy or its proxies—against Palestine or Yemen.

In this context, Mohammad Al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, told Al-Ahed News: “In the face of the repeated threats from the ‘Israeli’ enemy and its criminal leaders, we reaffirm that our stance remains firm and clear against the policies of the Zionist occupation, which represent the primary source of tension and instability in the region. Its expansionist policies and continuous violations of people’s rights pose the greatest threat to regional and international peace and security.”

Al-Farah stressed to Al-Ahed News that “the continuation of Zionist aggression and its hegemony places a historical, religious and humanitarian responsibility on free peoples and the entire nation to prepare and stand ready to face future challenges and defend their dignity and legitimate right to freedom and sovereignty.”

Asked about the solution to confronting the Zionist project, Al-Farah replied: “Experience has proven that the solution to confronting the Zionist threat is force, coupled with cultivating a culture of jihad and sacrifice in the path of Allah. We reaffirm what the leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi emphasized in his speech about the inevitability of confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy. We are preparing and building for the next round without hesitation, because the region cannot enjoy stability as long as this enemy remains and continues its aggressive policies against the nation and its peoples.”

Al-Farah also addressed the world, saying: “Stability will only be achieved when occupation is removed, and when peoples who refuse to submit are able to protect themselves and shape their future by their own free will.”

He concluded with a rhetorical challenge: “What force on earth can subdue the Ansarullah people? And how can Yemen abandon Palestine, when its pain is intertwined with principle and its stance is sealed with blood?”