- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Advances Death Penalty for Palestinian Detainees!
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” Knesset has passed the first reading of a bill that would impose the death penalty on Palestinians accused of killing “Israeli” soldiers and settlers in resistance operations.
The measure passed 39-16 late Monday night and must pass two additional readings to become a so-called “law”.
The most prominent bill, introduced by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, mandates that “Israeli” courts impose the death sentence on Palestinians convicted of what the bill terms “nationalistically motivated murder” of “Israelis”.
It also allows military courts in the occupied West Bank to impose the death penalty by a simple majority vote rather than a unanimous decision and eliminates the authority of regional military commanders to commute such sentences.
The bill is getting backlash for defining “terrorism” as acts carried out to harm “‘Israel’ and the revival of the Jewish people in its land.”
This would apply solely to Arabs who kill Jews, excluding Jewish settlers who kill or injure Palestinians.
Following the vote, so-called Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated, “The death penalty law is not only a moral and just step, but also critical to the security of the ‘state’."
Comments
- Related News