Syrian President: I Had Nothing to Do With 9/11 Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has dismissed suggestions of past ties the terrorist group Al-Qaeda and denied any connection to the 9/11 attacks.

Al-Sharaa, who was removed from the US State Department’s ‘global terrorist’ list last week, met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.

He once led the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], a regional offshoot of Al-Qaeda, which spearheaded a coalition of anti-government forces that seized Damascus in December 2024, toppling Syria’s longtime president, Bashar Assad.

Speaking to Fox News shortly after meeting with Trump, al-Sharaa described his former affiliation with jihadists as “a matter of the past.” Asked if he has any regrets over Al-Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks, he denied any involvement.

“I was only 19 years old. I was a very young person. I didn’t have any decision-making power at the time. I don’t have anything to do with it. Al-Qaeda was not present right then in my area,” al-Sharaa said.

He added that he is “the wrong person” to be linked to the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001, which also paved the way for US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We mourn for every civilian that got killed,” he said.

Although al-Sharaa has pledged to rebuild civil war-torn Syria as an inclusive state, his rule has been marred by sporadic sectarian violence against Druze, Alawite, and Christian communities.

In his Fox News interview, al-Sharaa said Syria and the US need to coordinate efforts against the terrorist group [ISIS].

He also expressed hope that Trump can help negotiate a deal with "Israel", which expanded its occupation of southwestern Syria in 2024.