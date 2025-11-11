- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Younes — A Craftsman Taken on His Way to Work
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics By Abir Qanso
For 15 years, Ali Nasser Younes built his life, his craft and his family’s future through hard, honest work. But on a routine morning in December 2024—while simply heading to a worksite—he vanished into “Israeli” captivity.
His story is a reminder that even ordinary lives, far from the battlefield, are not spared from disappearance.
Comments
- Related News