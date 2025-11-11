Please Wait...

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Younes — A Craftsman Taken on His Way to Work

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Younes — A Craftsman Taken on His Way to Work
Infographics By Abir Qanso

For 15 years, Ali Nasser Younes built his life, his craft and his family’s future through hard, honest work. But on a routine morning in December 2024—while simply heading to a worksite—he vanished into “Israeli” captivity.

His story is a reminder that even ordinary lives, far from the battlefield, are not spared from disappearance.

