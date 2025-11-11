Six Dead as US Military Hits Two Pacific Vessels

By Staff, Agencies

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on X that the US military struck two suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific on Sunday, killing six.

Hegseth claimed the boats were linked by intelligence to narcotics smuggling and “designated terrorist organizations,” but did not specify which groups were involved.

Since September 2, the US has conducted 19 similar strikes, destroying 20 vessels and killing 76 people in a campaign Washington alleged targets drug flows into the country.

Officials have acknowledged they do not always know the identities of those on board before striking and classify those killed as “unlawful combatants", a designation that allows lethal action without judicial review under a classified Justice Department ruling.

Some lawmakers, human rights groups, and legal experts have criticized the Trump administration’s use of military force against suspected drug traffickers, questioning the lack of verified evidence of narcotics or cartel ties and the designation of certain trafficking groups as “terrorist” actors.

Critics question the legality and law enforcement role of US maritime strikes, while officials say they’re vital to disrupting deadly drug networks.

Mexico and other regional governments have responded cautiously, with officials warning that continued US operations near their waters could spark diplomatic tension.

Earlier today at the fifth CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia, Latin American leaders condemned the expanding US military presence in the Caribbean, urging regional unity to defend sovereignty and peace.

On his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to CELAC members urging them to reject what he called US-led militarization of the Caribbean, condemning recent attacks on fishing vessels and US forces near Venezuela’s maritime borders, and calling for a united demand to end the threats.

Maduro also called for an independent probe into extrajudicial killings at sea, highlighting the need for regional humanitarian cooperation and collective defense to safeguard territorial sovereignty.

“Our history demands we do not bow to foreign domination. Latin America must preserve its will, strength, and autonomy,” he declared.

The CELAC-EU summit highlighted Latin America’s rising concern over US militarization near Venezuela, with leaders united in demanding peace, non-intervention, and respect for sovereignty.