Iraq PM: Elections Secure, Power Transfer Peaceful

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated Tuesday that parliamentary elections are taking place in a secure and stable environment, emphasizing the country’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

Al-Sudani cast his vote early in the day and thanked journalists for covering the polls and security forces for ensuring a safe electoral process.

He described the elections as a democratic celebration and congratulated the Iraqi people on the occasion.

The prime minister noted that the vote was taking place on the constitutionally scheduled date, underscoring Iraq’s adherence to democratic principles.

He added that the elections affirm the principle of peaceful rotation and transfer of authority in the country.

The second and nationwide phase of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections since the fall of Saddam Hussein began on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7 a.m. local time across the country.

Voters are choosing 329 members of parliament who will be responsible for legislation, electing the president, and approving the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Bahr al-Uloom said comments by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman about the elections were “positive and constructive.”

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the Iranian spokesman had emphasized the importance of strengthening Iraq’s democratic process.

Bahr al-Uloom told the state news agency INA that the spokesman’s remarks highlighted Iran’s support for Iraq’s democratic progress, adding that bilateral relations would not be affected by the election results and that Iraq’s stability benefits the entire region.