Haidar, the Hero of Khaybar: The Largest Martyrdom Operation

access_time 10 hours ago
On November 11, 1982, an 18-year-old young man, Ahmad Qassir — known as Haidar — carried out one of the most significant martyrdom operations in Lebanon’s modern history. His selfless act in Tyre, South Lebanon, struck a decisive blow against the “Israeli” occupying forces, marking the dawn of a new era of resistance and steadfastness.

Haidar’s legacy endures as a powerful reminder that courage and conviction can reshape the course of struggle and inspire generations to come.

