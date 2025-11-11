- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Haidar, the Hero of Khaybar: The Largest Martyrdom Operation
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
On November 11, 1982, an 18-year-old young man, Ahmad Qassir — known as Haidar — carried out one of the most significant martyrdom operations in Lebanon’s modern history. His selfless act in Tyre, South Lebanon, struck a decisive blow against the “Israeli” occupying forces, marking the dawn of a new era of resistance and steadfastness.
Haidar’s legacy endures as a powerful reminder that courage and conviction can reshape the course of struggle and inspire generations to come.
Comments
- Related News