Iran’s Commander: Tehran Will Hit Back Harder If Attacked Again

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that while Iran’s stance remains defensive, any new aggression will trigger far harsher and more damaging retaliation.

In comments during a visit to IRIB on Tuesday, Major General Mousavi praised the national broadcaster for playing a decisive role during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist entity and the US in June and afterwards.

“We know the war is not over,” so the national broadcaster must continue to work to prepare public opinion, calm the country, and prevent tension among the people, the general stated.

The commander said that no one expected such a heinous and completely illegal aggression by the enemy in the midst of negotiations, adding that while the enemy has used all its power to undermine national cohesion, it has always been defeated.

Major General Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s doctrine is defensive and that Iran will never be the initiator of any war.

However, he warned that if another war occurs, “we will inflict harsher blows on the enemy.”

Up to now Iran has focused on deterrence and acted in the recent conflict to make the enemy regret its actions, but from this point on, if an act of aggression takes place, the next phase of Iran’s actions will be to “make the enemy miserable,” he cautioned.

On June 13, the Zionist occupation launched a 12-day attack on Iran, followed by US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with 22 missile waves under Operation True Promise III and targeted the US al-Udeid Air Base. The confrontation ended with a ceasefire on June 24.