Iranian Leader’s Aide: US Hegemony Era is Over

By Staff, Agencies

Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, stated that the era of the United States dominance has ended, and the world is now shifting toward a more equitable global order.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Velayati emphasized the historical roots of US political and economic power, tracing the origins of US power back to the colonial ambitions of European nations in the 15th century, which laid the groundwork for the US's later imperialistic policies.

He pointed out that the US was established on principles of racial discrimination and colonialism, with internal conflicts reflecting deeper economic and political divides.

Analyzing 20th-century developments, Velayati said that after World War II, the US attempted to position itself as the sole global power. However, this notion was quickly challenged by emerging nations rejecting unilateral US dominance.

He highlighted Russia’s resurgence under President Vladimir Putin and China’s rise as significant factors reshaping global dynamics, particularly through strategic alliances like BRICS.

Today, Velayati noted, the US faces legitimacy crises not only in the West Asia region but also in Latin America and East Asia, as it seeks to expand its influence.

He criticized the Trump administration’s approach to international relations, particularly regarding Palestine, asserting that the rights of the Palestinian people are non-negotiable.

According to Velayati, the US aims to dominate regional energy and trade routes, increasing pressure on Pakistan and India to maintain its presence, while seeking new bases near Gwadar and Chabahar ports to counter China.

The advisor also asserted that Iran, as an independent and influential nation, plays a crucial role in the new global order based on justice and cooperation, standing firm against imperialism and supporting resistance movements.