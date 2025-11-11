India Launches Probe into Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

By Staff, Agencies

Indian authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday that killed eight people, as police and security agencies work to identify the cause.

The blast, already reported yesterday, has now prompted an intensive review of surveillance footage, vehicle records, and forensic evidence, with several arrests made in the early stages of the inquiry.

Officials said the explosion occurred after a “slow-moving vehicle” halted at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, an area congested with evening commuters, marketgoers, and dense traffic.

The fireball engulfed nearby vehicles and sent debris across the road, injuring about 20 people and damaging a Sikh house of worship nearly 500 meters away.

Witnesses described horrifying scenes as flames spread through cars and auto-rickshaws. “I saw the car explode while it was moving,” said Dharmindra Dhaga, 27, according to AFP.

“People were on fire and we tried to save them... Cars and people were burning – people inside the cars were burning.” Another local resident, Jai, 49, recounted: “I heard a noise so loud my ears got blocked. Then I saw car parts flying and scattered body parts.”

The blast's cause is unknown as investigators from Delhi Police, forensic teams, and the National Investigation Agency [NIA] gather evidence. Police have opened a case under anti-terrorism laws, and four arrests have been made.

A key line of investigation focuses on a Hyundai vehicle linked to the incident. CCTV footage shows the car entering an Old Delhi parking area around 3 pm, where it stayed for three hours with a masked driver inside. Two people connected to the car, registered in Haryana, were detained Monday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those responsible for the incident will be held accountable. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh assured a swift investigation, promising that the findings would be made public soon.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that authorities are considering all possibilities until forensic results confirm the explosion's cause, adding that it's too early to determine the cause.

India has since raised its security posture nationwide, imposing heightened checks at airports, stepping up monitoring along border areas, and placing Mumbai on high alert.