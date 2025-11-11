Hamas Condemns “Israeli” Push for Death Penalty Bill Targeting Palestinian Detainees

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has sharply denounced the “Israeli” Knesset’s approval — in its first reading — of a bill that would authorize the execution of Palestinian detainees.

The movement described the measure as a dangerous escalation of the entity’s “racist and criminal policy” toward a population living under occupation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said the so-called Zionist parliament is attempting to “legalize systematic mass killing,” warning that the proposed law represents a “fascist and sadistic” attack on international conventions, including International Humanitarian Law and basic human rights principles.

The bill passed its initial reading on Monday with 39 votes in favor and 16 against. It will now move to the Knesset’s so-called National Security Committee for preparation ahead of its final two readings — steps required before the measure can become law. The same committee had already advanced the bill last week, clearing the way for debate in the General Assembly.

Hamas urged the international community, the UN, and global human rights organizations to condemn the legislation, impose sanctions on the “Israeli” entity, and pressure it to withdraw the bill. It also called for international inquiry committees to inspect “Israeli” prisons, where Palestinian detainees face “systematic torture and abuse” that has already resulted in the deaths of dozens.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry echoed these concerns, calling the bill a war crime and evidence of the entity’s deepening extremism. The ministry said “Israeli” courts and the Knesset serve as tools to legitimize crimes against Palestinians, enabling impunity and extending the genocide in Gaza to the occupied West Bank.

Originally advanced by far-right “Israeli” parties before the entity launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the death penalty proposal has reemerged with renewed momentum. Far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir defended the bill, claiming the death penalty is essential for the security of the entity.