EU Launches Intelligence Unit Under Von Der Leyen

By Staff, Agencies

The European Commission is setting up a new intelligence framework led by President Ursula von der Leyen, aiming to enhance Brussels' role in assessing security threats across the EU.

According to the newspaper, the planned body will sit within the Commission's secretariat-general and draw personnel from national intelligence services in order to consolidate information gathered by EU member states.

Four individuals familiar with the initiative reported that the effort reflects growing concern in Europe over its heavy reliance on external partners for critical intelligence, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent warnings from US President Donald Trump about limiting Washington's security commitments.

One of the sources said: "EU member state spy services know a lot. The commission knows a lot. We need a better way to put all that together and be effective and useful to partners. In intelligence, you need to give something to get something."

The push is reportedly encountering resistance within the EU's diplomatic apparatus, especially from senior officials overseeing the bloc's Intelligence and Situation Centre, who believe the new cell could replicate their work and threaten the service's standing.

The plan has yet to be formally presented to all 27 member governments, but it envisions secondments from national agencies to help build the unit.

A Commission spokesperson said it is "examining how to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities. As part of this approach, the creation of a dedicated cell within the [secretariat-general] is being considered."

They added that the model "would build on existing expertise within the commission and... closely co-operate with respective services of EEAS," noting that it remains under development without a fixed timeline.

Intelligence sharing inside the EU remains a contentious issue, with countries such as France traditionally wary about pooling sensitive material.

Political shifts in member states, including the rise of "pro-Russian" governments in places like Hungary, have further complicated information exchange.

Two people cited in the report said several capitals are expected to push back against any move that expands the Commission's role in intelligence matters, although they acknowledged long-standing doubts about the effectiveness of current mechanisms.

As one of sources put it: "The commission is not going to start sending agents into the field," underscoring that the initiative is focused on analysis rather than operations.

The report also notes that Trump's temporary pause in intelligence support to Ukraine earlier this year exposed Europe's vulnerability and accelerated efforts to build its own security tools.

The planned unit follows von der Leyen's broader agenda, which includes establishing a "security college" for commissioners, financing arms for Kiev, and advancing the Iris² satellite program.

Cooperation on intelligence within the EU began after the 9/11 attacks, evolving into structures later absorbed by the European External Action Service in 2011. The new proposal suggests Brussels is once again reassessing how far it is willing to go in centralizing its security capabilities.