Loyal to the Pledge

Pakistan: Car Blast in the Capital Kills Dozen

Pakistan access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday killed over a dozen people and injured 27, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The blast took place outside a court building in the city's G-11 sector.

Naqvi said the attacker had planned to enter the court building, but blew himself up near a police van outside the complex after being unable to gain access.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area and an investigation has been launched to determine those responsible for the attack. No official attribution or claim of responsibility has been made public so far.

While it is still unclear who was involved in the incident, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has linked the blast to Afghanistan.

In a post on X, he stated that the “suicide attack” on the Islamabad District Court is a “wake-up call” that the conflict in the Afghan-Pakistan border region of Bаlochistan is “a war for all of Pakistan.”

“The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which – praise be to God – Pakistan has the full strength to respond,” he said.

