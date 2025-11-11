Khatibzadeh: “US Sending Contradictory Messages” on Nuke Talks Amid Post-War Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has accused the United States of delivering “contradictory messages” through third-party channels regarding the stalled nuclear negotiations.

Speaking Tuesday at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate 2025, Khatibzadeh said Washington continues to relay mixed signals to Tehran even as both sides publicly claim to remain open to diplomacy.

According to Reuters, Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran is ready to reach a “peaceful nuclear agreement” but will not compromise on national security. He reiterated that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons and said the country remains proud of a nuclear program built on domestic capability.

Before the 12-day war between Iran and “Israel” in June — a confrontation in which the US joined “Israeli” strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites — Tehran and Washington had completed five rounds of indirect negotiations. But Iranian officials say the US undermined the diplomatic process by backing “Israeli” attacks on Iran’s sovereignty and nuclear infrastructure.

Those strikes began on June 13 [Khordad 23] during Oman-brokered indirect talks and continued until a ceasefire was reached on June 24 [Tir 3]. The US President later acknowledged responsibility for participating in the assault, even while claiming that Iran still seeks an agreement.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, rejected that narrative, saying: “Americans say they want to agree, but in reality they do not, and they take no practical steps toward an agreement; they do the reverse.” He said Washington has demonstrated “no goodwill or seriousness.”

The US President, who ordered strikes on nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow on June 22 [Tir 1], has claimed that Iran’s nuclear program was effectively destroyed and called for zero enrichment inside Iran — a position Tehran says is unrealistic and violates its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Despite heightened tensions, Khatibzadeh told the forum that Iran continues to seek improved relations with neighboring states across the region.