Sudan Minister: Country’s Poverty Rate Hits 70%

By Staff, Agencies

The country’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mutasim Ahmed Saleh, stated that poverty in Sudan has more than tripled since the civil war erupted in April 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Saleh noted that approximately 23 million Sudanese citizens are now living below the poverty line.

“The poverty rate in Sudan rose from 21% to 71% due to the war according to official reports,” he said as quoted by Sudan Tribune.

The minister attributed the sharp rise in the poverty rate to the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

He said the government plans to tackle the crisis by expanding job creation and development programs aimed at rebuilding productive sectors.

He pledged to introduce reforms to make financing more accessible for local producers.

The conflict has devastated local economies and forced millions to flee their homes.

On October 26, the RSF claimed to have seized control of Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, and the army’s Sixth Infantry Division command. Later, the Sudan Doctors’ Union said more than 2,200 people were killed within the first few hours of the militia’s entry and 390,000 displaced during the offensive.

Another organization, the Sudan Doctors Network, also reported that worsening conditions had led to the deaths of at least three children a day in the city due to food shortages.

According to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] in November, around 21.2 million people, or roughly 45% of Sudan’s population, were facing acute food insecurity in September, especially in Al Fashir and Kadugli.

The World Bank announced in June that the global benchmark for assessing extreme poverty in low-income nations is currently established at $3.00 per person per day.