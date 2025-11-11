Gold Artifacts Stolen from Syrian National Museum in Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

Several ancient gold artifacts have been stolen from the Syrian National Museum in Damascus, in what officials describe as a targeted cultural heritage theft, sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The incident occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, with six gold items taken from the museum’s classical wing, which houses treasures from the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine eras. Security and museum sources confirmed the details but did not disclose the exact origin or age of the pieces.

One official described the missing items as gold ingots of significant value.

The museum — which reopened in January after years of closure during Syria’s conflict — has now been temporarily shut for security reasons. A manager said it is expected to reopen next week.

According to a security source, several staff members and guards were detained for questioning and later released, though access to the exhibition halls remains restricted.

The Damascus museum largely escaped destruction during the war and had served as a safe repository for artifacts from across Syria.

The theft marks one of the most serious cultural heritage crimes in recent years, raising concerns about the protection of Syria’s antiquities amid lingering instability.