US Eyes 1,000s of Troops on Gaza Border

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is reportedly weighing plans to build a large military base along Gaza’s border, potentially hosting thousands of troops, amid concerns over expanded American involvement and efforts to bolster "Israel’s" control of the territory’s future.

Reporting on Tuesday, "Israeli" investigative outlet "Shomrim" said the facility bears a $500-million price tag.

The outpost would also give Washington the ability to act independently on the ground needless of "Israeli" coordination and shape dynamics directly.

Observers noted that the plan comes while global outrage at "Israel" over its war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023, has come to a head. This, they added, has potentially triggered "Tel Aviv" to ask its allies to advance its goals as it temporarily steps out of the spotlight.

Palestinian officials have, however, warned that such steps represented an effort to replace one occupation with another, merely swapping "Israeli" boots for foreign ones.

In early November, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior leader of Gaza’s Hamas Resistance movement, made it clear that the group would never tolerate such an arrangement.

“We cannot accept a military force that would be a substitute for the occupation army in Gaza,” he said.

Earlier, Washington had circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution proposing creation of a so-called “International Stabilization Force [ISF]” in Gaza for at least two years.

The force, reportedly to be formed by the US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, would operate under the pretext of reconstruction and security, while effectively ensuring the “demilitarization” of Gaza and the dismantling of the resistance infrastructure.

According to American outlet Axios, the ISF plan represents part of the first phase of a 20-point proposal designed by Donald Trump, who claims it will “end the war” in Gaza.

Critics have, however, argued that the proposal ignores the core issues of "Israeli" occupation, accountability for war crimes, and Palestinians’ right to self-determination and compensation.

Abu Marzouk also revealed that Washington and "Tel Aviv" had opposed allowing the Security Council to officially mandate such a mission.

Meanwhile, the US has already opened a smaller Civil-Military Coordination Center [CMCC] in the city of "Kiryat Gat", north of Gaza, described by US Central Command officials as a hub for “humanitarian and military coordination.”

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit there, vowed that “disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza will be achieved.”

Hamas has said its weapons are tied to the occupation’s existence, necessitating that Resistance fighters be consistently on alert for "Israel" to take Gaza under fresh wholesale aggression.