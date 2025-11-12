Chinese Rejects US Dominance Approach

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has called on the United States to engage with China based on mutual respect and equality, rather than adopting a posture of dominance in China-US relations.

The statement came in response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who said on Monday that China avoids challenging the United States because of the country's military and economic strength, insisting that any productive engagement with Beijing must come from a position of dominance.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump commented on the current state of US-China relations, emphasizing the importance of power dynamics in foreign policy.

According to Trump, China “does not want to mess” with the US because it has "tremendous strength."

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, rejected this approach during an interview with RIA Novosti.

“For the two countries to engage with each other, the ‘position of strength’ approach is not the correct way. Instead, equality and mutual respect are the right way forward,” Liu said.

Liu stressed that sustainable China-US engagement requires both parties to abandon unilateral strategies and focus on fair, balanced diplomacy.

He also referenced a previous understanding reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in South Korea, implying that both leaders had agreed on the importance of cooperation.