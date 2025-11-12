“Israeli” Settlers Escalate Attacks on WB

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of “Israeli” settlers have launched a wide-scale attack on industrial and agricultural facilities in the northeastern sector of the West Bank, sparking major fires and injuring several Palestinians amid a surge of settler violence in the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that settlers set fire to multiple vehicles, including four trucks belonging to a dairy factory in al-Lada’in industrial zone near the town of Beit Lid east of Tulkarm, and caused damage to the facility itself.

Settlers also destroyed nearby farmland, metal sheds, and tents used by a small Bedouin community living in the area.

Videos posted online show smoke engulfing the area, with Palestinian women heard shouting in the background, and men carrying extinguishers and water buckets scrambling to put out the fires.

Footage shows torched trucks, tents, and metal sheds, and smashed car windows.

Residents said Palestinian civil defense and firefighters arrived at the scene about an hour after the fires started.

Another video filmed by a Palestinian resident shows the settlers coming down a hill toward the Bedouin village.

“Israeli” settlers additionally threw stones at residents, causing significant property damage and injuring at least two people with head wounds.

Local sources added that large “Israeli” occupation forces stormed the area to protect the settlers and pursued residents who attempted to confront the assault.

Hamas underlined that the UN figures that illegal “Israeli” settler attacks hit the highest monthly toll in October in nearly two decades constitute clear evidence of the systematic policy of terror and abuse pursued by the occupying regime against Palestinians.

For his part, the Head of the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission [CRRC], Mu’ayyad Sha’ban, said on November 5 that “Israeli” forces carried out 1,584 attacks, which included direct physical assaults, home demolitions, and the uprooting of olive trees.

The governorates experiencing the bulk of the violence were Ramallah with 542 incidents, Nablus with 412, and al-Khalil with 401.

The research, compiled in a CRRC monthly report titled Occupation Violations and Colonial Expansion Measures, additionally recorded 766 attacks carried out by settlers.