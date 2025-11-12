Netanyahu’s Calculated Chaos: How a Leader Prioritized Power Over “Israel”

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – From catastrophe to control: The embattled prime minister turns national crisis into political survival, reshaping institutions, exploiting divisions, and cementing his grip ahead of the 2026 elections.

On October 7, 2023, “Israel” was thrown into turmoil: over 1,200 lives lost and 251 citizens taken hostage. Benjamin Netanyahu, a long-serving prime minister entangled in corruption scandals, chose his political survival over his people’s safety. Foreign Affairs editor Aluf Benn observed that he turned national catastrophe into a stage for personal dominance. According to Haaretz, Netanyahu refused to convene an official inquiry and redirected public scrutiny to the military and intelligence services, presenting himself as the indispensable guardian of the state. In a country historically haunted by sudden violence, his ruthless calculation transformed vulnerability into authority, demonstrating a mastery of fear and manipulation few leaders could match.

War as Political Theater

Rather than seeking compromise, Netanyahu strategically extended the conflict, turning the crisis into political capital. Reuters reported that domestic audiences broadly interpreted his decisive actions as essential for “Israel’s” security. When US President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset following the hostages’ return, he hailed Netanyahu as “a man of exceptional courage and patriotism,” reinforcing the prime minister’s narrative. Benn noted that Netanyahu reframed setbacks into symbols of indispensability, turning personal and national calamity into proof of leadership. Every stage of the conflict became a tool to solidify his grip on power.

Manipulating Institutions

Behind the spectacle, Netanyahu reshaped “Israel’s” institutions to safeguard himself. The Guardian reported that he limited judicial oversight, asserted control over the attorney general, and installed loyalists in key military and intelligence positions. Benn emphasized that these were deliberate maneuvers to prevent legal or political challenges. AP News noted that even the country’s largest protests, which briefly halted judicial reforms, failed to break Netanyahu’s consolidation of power. By controlling the levers of state, he ensured opposition would remain structurally disadvantaged, reinforcing the narrative that only he could navigate “Israel” through chaos.

Fragmented Opposition, Unified Advantage

Netanyahu’s survival is also rooted in a divided opposition. Haaretz reported that, while opposition parties are united in disliking him, they remain fractured along ideological, religious, and strategic lines, unable to form a coherent coalition. The Times of “Israel” noted that in a system where coalition arithmetic dictates governance, blocking alternatives is as effective as winning outright. Netanyahu exploits these divisions, turning opponents’ disagreements into an electoral advantage and making his own path to power appear inevitable.

Crisis as Legitimacy

Even controversy serves Netanyahu. Foreign Affairs highlighted that his supporters interpret legal investigations and mass protests as attacks on “Israel” itself, rather than on their leader. AP News observed that economic pressures and international criticism are framed domestically as external attempts to destabilize the nation. Benn noted that this populist strategy—using institutional conflict to prove authenticity—turns adversity into affirmation, reinforcing his narrative that he alone embodies “Israel’s” stability.

Eyes on 2026

Looking toward the 2026 elections, Netanyahu frames the contest as existential: stability versus chaos, loyalty versus betrayal. The Guardian noted that he casts himself as uniquely capable of maintaining order in a fragmented nation. Benn explained that Netanyahu does not aim for national unity; he deliberately exploits divisions between secular and religious communities, Jewish and Arab populations, and elite and populist factions, ensuring the electorate feels dependent on his leadership. In doing so, he positions the opposition as incapable of navigating the country’s crises, cementing his role as indispensable.

Survival as Strategy

Netanyahu’s longevity rests on perception over performance. He converts every setback into proof of indispensability, manipulates institutions to shield himself, and turns adversity into political leverage. According to Benn, he does not need universal approval—he needs to be unavoidable. In “Israel,” where coalition dynamics and crisis management dominate, his ability to manipulate fear, divide opponents, and control outcomes defines his rule. Survival is not incidental for Netanyahu; it is the principle guiding every decision, the lens through which he interprets every challenge, and the method by which he remains the most enduring, controversial, and unyielding leader in “Israel’s” modern history.