Iran’s Pezeshkian Sends Hajj Message to Saudi Crown Prince on Expanding Relations

By Staff, Agencies

Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, announced that he has delivered a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on the importance of Hajj and the continued improvement of relations between the two countries.

Rashidian stated that President Pezeshkian’s message reflected Tehran’s deep respect for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and dignity of Iranian pilgrims.

“We hope this message will serve as a gesture of friendship and a step toward stronger ties and broader cooperation between the two nations,” he said.

He also noted that talks held with Saudi officials, including the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, were constructive and reaffirmed both sides’ willingness to maintain the positive coordination achieved in last year’s pilgrimage.

“The Islamic Republic will continue its established plans and procedures for Hajj, and the Saudi side has promised full cooperation, as it did last year,” Rashidian affirmed.

He further highlighted ongoing efforts to coordinate executive contracts with Saudi companies to ensure that next year’s pilgrimage is marked by “health, dignity, security and comfort” for all Iranian pilgrims.