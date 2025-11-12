“Israel” Launches Multi-Million-Dollar Propaganda to Win Back US Evangelical Base

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has launched an extensive, multi-million-dollar propaganda campaign aimed at restoring its fading support among conservative Christian circles and evangelical communities in the United States, after global outrage over its genocidal war on Gaza severely damaged its image.

According to internal documents, the “Israeli” entity has signed a series of high-value contracts with American companies linked to President Donald Trump’s allies and evangelical networks to manufacture pro-“Israel” narratives and flood US media platforms with curated content.

As reported by Haaretz, “Israel” recently signed deals worth $6 million with Clock Tower X, a firm owned by Brad Parscale, Trump’s former digital campaign manager. The project mandates the production of 100 main pieces of content each month, generating over 5,000 variations to reach a target of 50 million impressions monthly. Around 80% of the campaign’s output is designed to reach young Americans on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and will be distributed through Salem Media Network—a conservative Christian organization that owns over 200 radio stations and websites.

A separate proposal valued at over $3 million was submitted by Show Faith by Works, a company owned by Republican evangelical consultant Chad Schnitger. This effort focuses on church communities across the western United States, promoting the idea of biblical endorsement for “Israel” while pushing disinformation suggesting Palestinians “chose Hamas,” “celebrated October 7” and “harbor terrorists.”

The plan includes what filings describe as the largest geofencing operation in US history—digitally mapping thousands of churches and Christian colleges across California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado to track attendance and target worshipers and students with relentless pro-“Israel” messaging. The campaign seeks to influence an estimated 12 million individuals through this method.

Another propaganda initiative, dubbed the “Esther Project”, is being run by Bridges Partners, a Washington-based firm led by former “Israeli” tourism attaché Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi. Worth roughly $1 million, the project recruits 14 to 18 social media influencers to post up to 30 pro-“Israel” videos and messages monthly across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X. Similar programs in the past have paid large sums to bring right-wing American influencers to “Israel.”

Beyond human propagandists, the “Israeli” entity is now turning to artificial intelligence. The Clock Tower X contract outlines a “Search and Language Operation” using AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude to manipulate search engine optimization and shape how queries about “Israel,” Palestine and Gaza are answered across the internet.

Additionally, the entity has contracted SKDKnickerbocker—a major US public affairs firm—for $2.5 million to deploy automated bots on social media platforms, amplifying the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry’s official messaging. The deal also includes hiring five dedicated spokespersons to push “Israeli” talking points across digital and broadcast media.

Together, these initiatives reflect “Israel’s” growing dependence on psychological warfare and information manipulation to counter global condemnation and revive eroding support within one of its last remaining US strongholds—the evangelical Christian base.