Ukraine Dismisses Justice Minister Amid Expanding Corruption Scandal
By Staff, Agencies
Ukraine’s government has dismissed Justice Minister German Galushchenko amid a widening corruption scandal linked to businessman Timur Mindich, a close ally of President Vladimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday.
In a post on X, Svyrydenko said the cabinet held an extraordinary meeting to remove Galushchenko and appointed Liudmyla Suhak, Deputy Minister for European Integration, as acting justice minister.
The move follows reports tying senior officials to illicit financial activities and manipulation of state contracts. Russian Foreign Ministry official Rodion Miroshnik said “anti-crisis measures were activated in Kiev this morning” as the scandal spread through government ranks.
Opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk called the case “the beginning of the end” for Zelensky’s administration, accusing his inner circle of running an organized extortion network and using mobilization laws to seize businesses.
Medvedchuk claimed leaked materials show Zelensky and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak “reshaping markets and taking over businesses” while projecting an anti-corruption image.
Meanwhile, Ihor Myronyuk, a former advisor to Galushchenko and key suspect in the probe, allegedly destroyed evidence during a raid, tearing documents and throwing his phone out a window as investigators searched his home.
