Trump Urges ’Israeli’ President to Pardon Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trials

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has sent a formal letter to "Israeli" President Isaac Herzog, urging him to grant a presidential pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption charges.

Herzog’s office confirmed on Wednesday that it had received Trump’s personal appeal for clemency, in which the US president described the prosecution as “political and unjustified.”

Trump praised Netanyahu as a “formidable and decisive wartime leader,” while asserting that the charges were politically motivated.

Herzog’s office responded that any pardon request must follow formal legal procedures, but noted that the president continues to hold Trump “in the highest regard.”

Netanyahu, who denies all charges, is on trial in three separate cases involving alleged bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The accusations include receiving luxury gifts worth over $260,000 from businessmen and seeking favorable media coverage in exchange for regulatory benefits.

Trump, himself facing multiple legal cases in the US, has often compared his situation to Netanyahu’s, portraying both as victims of political persecution.

The request comes as Netanyahu’s government remains embroiled in controversy over judicial reforms and the ongoing war on Gaza.