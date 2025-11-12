Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Border Clashes Erupt Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Fragile Peace

Border Clashes Erupt Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Fragile Peace
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions reignited along the Cambodia–Thailand border on Wednesday as both sides accused each other of violating a fragile peace accord brokered by the US, China, and Malaysia. The flare-up comes days after Bangkok suspended implementation of the agreement following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers.

Officials confirmed gunfire exchanges near Thailand’s Sa Kaeo and Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey provinces. Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra accused Thai troops of firing on civilians, claiming at least five people were wounded.

The Royal Thai Army, however, said Cambodian forces opened fire first, prompting Thai troops to return warning shots. Spokesman Winthai Suvaree said the skirmish lasted about ten minutes and that no Thai casualties were reported.

Cambodia’s Information Ministry released photos and videos of injured civilians, though AFP could not verify the footage’s authenticity. Witnesses described panic and chaos as bullets struck near villages.

The incident revives long-standing territorial disputes between the two neighbors over border demarcations and ancient temple sites dating back to French colonial rule, which have repeatedly sparked cross-border clashes in recent decades.

ceasefire negotiations clash thailand cambodia

Comments

  1. Related News
Border Clashes Erupt Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Fragile Peace

Border Clashes Erupt Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Fragile Peace

9 hours ago
Iran’s Pezeshkian Sends Hajj Message to Saudi Crown Prince on Expanding Relations

Iran’s Pezeshkian Sends Hajj Message to Saudi Crown Prince on Expanding Relations

15 hours ago
Iran’s Commander: Army Ground Forces Fully Committed to Protect Our Borders

Iran’s Commander: Army Ground Forces Fully Committed to Protect Our Borders

19 hours ago
India, Pakistan Spar after Blast Rocks Islamabad

India, Pakistan Spar after Blast Rocks Islamabad

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 12-11-2025 Hour: 09:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot