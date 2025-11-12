- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Border Clashes Erupt Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Fragile Peace
By Staff, Agencies
Tensions reignited along the Cambodia–Thailand border on Wednesday as both sides accused each other of violating a fragile peace accord brokered by the US, China, and Malaysia. The flare-up comes days after Bangkok suspended implementation of the agreement following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers.
Officials confirmed gunfire exchanges near Thailand’s Sa Kaeo and Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey provinces. Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra accused Thai troops of firing on civilians, claiming at least five people were wounded.
The Royal Thai Army, however, said Cambodian forces opened fire first, prompting Thai troops to return warning shots. Spokesman Winthai Suvaree said the skirmish lasted about ten minutes and that no Thai casualties were reported.
Cambodia’s Information Ministry released photos and videos of injured civilians, though AFP could not verify the footage’s authenticity. Witnesses described panic and chaos as bullets struck near villages.
The incident revives long-standing territorial disputes between the two neighbors over border demarcations and ancient temple sites dating back to French colonial rule, which have repeatedly sparked cross-border clashes in recent decades.
Comments
- Related News