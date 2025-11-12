- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
NATO-Russia War Becoming Inevitable: Serbian President
By Staff, Agencies
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that a direct military confrontation between Western nations and Russia is becoming increasingly likely, citing Europe’s rapid rearmament and rising geopolitical tensions.
In a televised interview on Tuesday, Vucic said that the prospect of war “is no longer hypothetical,” pointing to massive increases in military budgets and mobilization across the continent. “My conclusion is that there is a growing certainty that a war between Europe and Russia will happen,” he said.
Vucic noted that EU states such as Romania, Poland, and Finland are boosting defense spending and expanding their armed forces amid what they describe as a growing Russian threat — a narrative Moscow has rejected as political posturing designed to mask internal economic woes.
“Everyone is preparing,” the Serbian leader continued. “What can come from that? Only conflict.”
The president also acknowledged Serbia’s precarious position as a neutral nation balancing relations between East and West, saying his country was “caught between a rock and a hard place” and must therefore bolster its own military readiness.
Vucic’s warning comes amid heightened rhetoric between NATO and Moscow, ongoing sanctions, and expanding weapons production across Europe — trends that analysts say mirror the early stages of Cold War–style escalation.
Comments
- Related News