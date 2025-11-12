Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

NATO-Russia War Becoming Inevitable: Serbian President

NATO-Russia War Becoming Inevitable: Serbian President
folder_openEurope... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that a direct military confrontation between Western nations and Russia is becoming increasingly likely, citing Europe’s rapid rearmament and rising geopolitical tensions.

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Vucic said that the prospect of war “is no longer hypothetical,” pointing to massive increases in military budgets and mobilization across the continent. “My conclusion is that there is a growing certainty that a war between Europe and Russia will happen,” he said.

Vucic noted that EU states such as Romania, Poland, and Finland are boosting defense spending and expanding their armed forces amid what they describe as a growing Russian threat — a narrative Moscow has rejected as political posturing designed to mask internal economic woes.

“Everyone is preparing,” the Serbian leader continued. “What can come from that? Only conflict.”

The president also acknowledged Serbia’s precarious position as a neutral nation balancing relations between East and West, saying his country was “caught between a rock and a hard place” and must therefore bolster its own military readiness.

Vucic’s warning comes amid heightened rhetoric between NATO and Moscow, ongoing sanctions, and expanding weapons production across Europe — trends that analysts say mirror the early stages of Cold War–style escalation.

Russia serbia war NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
NATO-Russia War Becoming Inevitable: Serbian President

NATO-Russia War Becoming Inevitable: Serbian President

8 hours ago
Germany Pledges €40 Million to Support Ukraine’s Energy Sector Amid Corruption Scandal

Germany Pledges €40 Million to Support Ukraine’s Energy Sector Amid Corruption Scandal

8 hours ago
Ukraine Dismisses Justice Minister Amid Expanding Corruption Scandal

Ukraine Dismisses Justice Minister Amid Expanding Corruption Scandal

10 hours ago
UK Halts Sharing Drug-Smuggling Intelligence with US Over Pentagon’s Lethal Strikes

UK Halts Sharing Drug-Smuggling Intelligence with US Over Pentagon’s Lethal Strikes

17 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 12-11-2025 Hour: 09:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot