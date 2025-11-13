Afghanistan: Border Tensions Push Kabul to Ban Pakistani Medicines

By Staff, Agencies

The Afghan government has banned the import of medicines from Pakistan, citing frequent border closures that have disrupted trade, according to official outlet Alemarah News.

In addition to the ban, authorities have given contractors with existing agreements a three-month deadline to conclude business with Pakistani suppliers.

Government officials said the decision was made to safeguard Afghanistan’s economic interests and protect the dignity and rights of local traders, the report added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar met with traders and industrialists in Kabul, urging a shift away from reliance on Pakistan for trade and the pursuit of alternative routes for goods transit, Pajhwok news reported.

“There is no doubt that the import of low-quality medicines from Pakistan is a serious problem in our healthcare sector and the main reason for the annual outflow of hundreds of millions of dollars from the country,” Baradar was quoted as saying.

He urged traders to seek alternative suppliers, warning that the Islamic Emirate would not accept complaints from those who continue business with Pakistan after the announcement.

Pakistan, India, Turkey, and Bangladesh are among the main exporters of pharmaceuticals to Afghanistan. Prior to the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the country imported roughly $1 billion worth of medicines annually.